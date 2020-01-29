‘Bandits have surprised me’ – Buhari

Nigerian President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Tuesday said that his administration was surprised by the activities of bandits in parts of the country, which he observed, had denied people of their means of livelihood.

Speaking in State House, Abuja, when he received a delegation of eminent citizens of Niger State led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, he said while Boko Haram was well known to him at the time of his campaigns, he was taken aback by banditry.

He has however, promised that “harder times” await bandits whose disruptive activities, he noted, have brought sorrow to Nigerians, kept many away from their means of livelihood, and heightened insecurity in parts of the country.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted the president as saying: “I was taken aback by what is happening in the North West and other parts of the country.

“During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion, rather it is one evil plan against the country.

President Buhari said the onslaught of the bandits had also affected agricultural output in some parts of the country, in spite of the favourable weather for farming, because many farmers were attacked, and others had to stay away for safety.

The President said the poverty level in the country will be significantly controlled by diversifying into agriculture, instead of the heavy reliance on oil, urging more Nigerians to take up agriculture.

Speaking for the group, the former governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida, said activities of bandits had rendered many homeless, while others could no longer go the farms, thanking the President for taking more decisive action by directing aerial protection by the military.