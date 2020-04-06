Ban WhatsApp, not 5G – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze, has waded in on the debate over whether 5G network is the reason many people are dying across the globe.

Many netizens, particularly of a certain religious persuasion, have gone wild with speculation linking the 5G network and coronavirus.

But Freeze has stressed that the main problem Nigeria is facing is WhatsApp broadcast message which is a notable means of disseminating false information and not 5G.

In a long Instagram post, the OAP famous for his withering attacks on Christians and Christianity in Nigeria, argued that WhatsApp was way more dangerous as it is the new medium of spreading the modern-day myths.

According to him, if there is anything the Government has to ban, it is WhatsApp, and not the cutting edge 5G

See Instagram post below