Ban WhatsApp, not 5G – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze, has waded in on the debate over whether 5G network is the reason many people are dying across the globe.
Many netizens, particularly of a certain religious persuasion, have gone wild with speculation linking the 5G network and coronavirus.
But Freeze has stressed that the main problem Nigeria is facing is WhatsApp broadcast message which is a notable means of disseminating false information and not 5G.
In a long Instagram post, the OAP famous for his withering attacks on Christians and Christianity in Nigeria, argued that WhatsApp was way more dangerous as it is the new medium of spreading the modern-day myths.
According to him, if there is anything the Government has to ban, it is WhatsApp, and not the cutting edge 5G
The fear and unfounded conspiracy theories being peddled on WhatsApp are our near and present danger, not 5G. – WhatsApp has become the medium for spreading the modern day ‘Jewish myths’ the Apostles complained about and when it’s in the hands of religious and superstitious people, it becomes a looming catastrophe. – Yes, there might be some level of danger associated with a technological breakthrough, but it’s a far cry from the exaggerated claims of WhatsApp theorists, who will go as far as spreading rumors about the COVID19 vaccine being the ‘antichrist’ and all manner of utter buffoonery. – If there is anything the Government needs to ban, its WhatsApp! Let our parents rest from being authorities on things they are clueless about sef. – This same Bill Gates that has bailed us out several times in the past and has been invaluable in the eradication of malaria, has all of a sudden become an agent of the antichrist, despite his warning the world several years ago, of its lack of preparedness should a pandemic arise. – 5G is the future of the internet, we must be cautious about accepting it without proper testing, but rejecting it also is perilous; Nigeria is already in the technological Stone Age, must we remain there? – ◄ 2 Timothy 4:4 ► New Living Translation They will reject the truth and chase after myths. – ◄ Titus 1:14 ► New Living Translation They must stop listening to Jewish myths and the commands of people who have turned away from the truth. – ◄ Matthew 13:15 ► New Living Translation For the hearts of these people are hardened, and their ears cannot hear, and they have closed their eyes— so their eyes cannot see, and their ears cannot hear, and their hearts cannot understand, and they cannot turn to me and let me heal them.’ ————— ~FRZ – #DaddyFreeze #FreeTheSheeple #ThisYearGoRuggedO