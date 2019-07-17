‘Ban not an Excuse’ – Lampard Fires up Chelsea

Chelsea are facing a transfer ban but new manager Frank Lampard has assured that the Premier League club do not need to bring in new players to taste success.

Lampard, who is the club’s record goalscorer from his time as a player, was appointed Chelsea’s new manager this month.

With Chelsea unable to add new players to their squad following a FIFA ban, Lampard has been tasked with improving the players he inherited from predecessor Mauricio Sarri and promoting young players from the club’s academy.

Speaking shortly after arriving in Yokohama on Tuesday for the Japan leg of the club’s pre-season tour, Lampard said he was impressed with the attitude of his new charges.

“I think I have inherited very good players,” Lampard said ahead of Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

“We can’t bring in any new players, we know that this year. But I don’t need new players. I am very happy with the squad and determined for us to be successful.

“I have my own way that I want to work with the players and I have to say, in the one week we have been training, I have been very happy with the attitude and the qualities of the players.”

Friday’s clash with Kawasaki will be the third game of Lampard’s tenure, with Chelsea having secured a win and a draw during two pre-season matches in Ireland last week.

Lampard will be assisted at Stamford Bridge by former academy coach Jody Morris and the pair are expected to utilise many of the players who have flourished in Chelsea’s youth teams and are on loan to other clubs.