Bamford nets hat-trick as Leeds down Villa 3-0

Patrick Bamford netted a hat-trick to inspire Leeds to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved into third in the Premier League thanks to Bamford’s 19-minute treble in the second half at Villa Park.

Bamford had one goal in 27 Premier League appearances prior to this season, but he already has six in six games this term.

The hat-trick provided a sweet moment for the 27-year-old, who endured a long and winding road to the top enduring long-running criticism of his finishing.

“It’s a dream come true. When the third went in it was elation. I will be telling my kids about this,” Bamford said.

“It is testament to how the team has worked. Without them I wouldn’t be able to score.

“Marcelo has put a lot of trust in me. People say Bielsa is a myth but we have shown Leeds are here to compete.”

Leeds’ third league win since their promotion from the Championship was the perfect response after losing against Wolves on Monday.

For Villa, their four-game winning run came to a halt as they missed the chance to start a season with five successive victories for the first time in their history.

After a series of threats from Villa skipper Jack Grealish, Bamford broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a close-range finish after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez pushed Rodrigo’s effort into his path.

Trailing for the first time in nine league matches, Villa were finished off by Bamford in the 67th minute.

The striker smashed a blistering strike into the top corner from the edge of the area, leaving Martinez no chance.

Bamford completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute when he took Costa’s pass and worked a yard of space inside the area before curling his shot past Martinez.

