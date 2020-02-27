BamBam says her pregnancy journey has been an interesting one.

The businesswoman-actress took to her Twitter to share updates about her journey, adding sometimes she is amazed by the changes her body is undergoing.

“Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing,” she wrote/

Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing. — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) February 26, 2020