Bambam Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Her Alpha Male, Teddy A

Hurray! It’s Teddy A’s birthday today!

Mrs Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan aka Bambam, gave a sweet birthday shout out to her alpha male on turning a year older.

Sharing an Instagram video of her husband cradling their infant daughter, Zendaya, Bambam wrote sweet words, pouring her love out and expressing gratitude for how well he takes care of his family.

“Happy birthday honey

“You are sweet, you’re kind you’re mischievous, naughty, generous my greatest support system and my lover… words fail me in describing how awesome a human being you are.

“I’m honored and glad to be in this journey of life with you, I couldn’t have chosen anyone else, you’re my gift from God. Happy birthday papi, I thank God for choosing us for each other, she wrote.

“I pray you celebrate many more birthdays in wealth and In style, Zen and I wish you happy happy birthday … Thank you for taking care of us, we love you.

#teddyasbirthday #bamteddy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

