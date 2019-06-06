BamBam Declares Teddy-A Her ‘Oxygen’ in Heartwarming Birthday Message

BamBam and Teddy A continue to wax stronger.

The couple who met in the Big Brother Naija House in 2018 continues to inspire their fans. Today, Bam took to her Instagram to write him a heartwarming birthday message, in which she assured him of her loyalty and love.

She wrote:

Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush)🙃🥰, Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! 😅consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation. My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song.

And fans are glad.