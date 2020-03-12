Bambam says motherhood is not as rosy as many people believe it is.

The reality TV star recently welcomed her first child, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan, with her husband Teddy A, and now she has taken to her Twitter to chronicle her journey with motherhood.

“The way I look for moments to sneak into a nap before my eyes fall off is something else,” she said in one tweet, and in another she added, “Breast feeding hurts soooooo much I can’t lie! but baby needs all of it. Prioritizing her needs above my pain is one tough school. And we have been doing soo well.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

The way I look for moments to sneak into a nap before my eyes fall off is something else 😭😭😭 #babyzen#BabyZenA or #babyZen 🤔😅 — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) March 11, 2020

We need to perfect the sleeping patterns. My small eyes are almost gone 😭😭😭😅#babyzen #motherhood #exclusivebreastfeeding — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) March 11, 2020