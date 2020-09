Former BBNaija reality TV stars, now married couple, Bambam and Teddy A have unveiled their beautiful 6-month-old daughter, Zendaya.

The pair who are celebrating the one year anniversary of their traditional wedding, used the opportunity to introduce their adorable offspring to the rest of the world.

Taking to Instagram, Bambam shared beautiful images of Zen who now has an Instagram account and called her “my personal favourite”.

See pictures of the 6-month-old cutie below.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook