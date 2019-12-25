BamBam Addresses Claims that Teddy A Abuses Her: ‘My Baby Will Never!’

Bamike ‘BamBam’ Olawunmi Adenibuyan has taken to her Instagram to address the rumours making rounds that she is being physically abused by her husband, Teddy A.

Recall that the rumour was started by a blogger who claimed that the physical abuse has been going on for a while, and when Teddy A denied it, the blogger doubled down.

Now, Bamike says it is all lies. “My baby has never and would never hit me!” she captioned her Instagram video, adding, “We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple. #saynotodomesticviolence

Check out her video below:

