Balotelli nets four minutes into Monza debut

Mario Balotelli got off to a flying start for Serie B side Monza on Wednesday after bagging his first goal for his new club just three minutes into his debut for Silvio Berlusconi’s ambitious team.

Italy international Balotelli signed a deal until June for the Serie B outfit earlier this month and made an immediate impact when he met Carlos Augusto’s cross to put them ahead in a 3-0 win over promotion rivals Salernitana.

Balotelli, who had been without a team since the summer before signing for the club from just outside Milan, also had a goal ruled out for a clear offside before he was substituted just after the hour mark.

Antonino Barilla put the hosts two up just before the break when he slammed home from close range, and substitute Marco Armellino made sure of the win which takes Monza just two points from the two automatic promotion places when he added a third deep into stoppage time.

Salernitana had been leading Italy’s second tier at the start of the day but drop to second following their thumping defeat, level on 31 points with new leaders Empoli.

“Mario needs to play… I was brave to put him in from the start but he did well to do what he knows best,” said Monza coach Cristian Brocchi.

“Our hope is that he can keep improving his match fitness because his quality is undeniable.”

Former AC Milan owner and Italian prime minister Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around $3.7 million (today) with the club in the third tier, having sold Milan for 740 million euros in April 2017.

Balotelli played under the flamboyant Berlusconi and current Monza CEO Adriano Galliani at Milan between 2013 and 2014 and then on loan from Liverpool for the 2015-16 Serie A season.

