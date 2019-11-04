Balotelli boots ball into stands, storms off pitch over racist abuse

Mario Balotelli was at the centre of a controversy after he booted the ball into the stand and threatened to walk off the pitch after he was the target of racist abuse during Brescia’s Serie A defeat by Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Referee Maurizio Mariani paused the game and began the anti-racism protocol after Brescia’s Balotelli picked up the ball early in the second half and kicked it into the crowd.

Balotelli’s teammates and match officials convinced the former Inter Milan and Manchester City striker to remain on the field, and an announcement followed, warning that further abuse would lead to the abandonment of the match.

Balotelli did not speak with reporters after the match but posted a video of the incident later on his Instagram account with a message thanking those who showed solidarity with him and denouncing those that “deny the evidence.”

“Thank you to all my colleagues on and off the pitch for the solidarity and for all the messages I have received from supporters,” his second post read. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“You showed [yourselves] to be real men, not like those who deny the evidence.”

Brescia coach Eugenio Corini said he didn’t hear the offensive chants but added, “If the referee decided to suspend the match and ask for that announcement to be made something must have happened.

“Honestly, I was far away and I didn’t hear anything,” Corini said.

Corini was later fired by the club, which has struggled this season and is near the bottom of Serie A. No new manager was immediately announced.

At the time of the incident, Brescia trailed 1-0. They eventually lost 2-1, with Balotelli scoring five minutes from the final whistle.

Verona owner Maurizio Setti told Sky Sports Italia: “We heard nothing at the stadium. Racism among Verona fans does not exist.”

He later added that he spoke with Balotelli after the match: “I apologized to him if someone might have said something,” Setti said.

Serie A has endured a string of racism incidents this season. Earlier in the campaign, Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racist abuse by Cagliari supporters, but the club were cleared after an independent judging panel found there was not enough evidence for any sanctions.