Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Speaks About His Collaboration With Kylie Jenner

Olivier Rousteing is currently in New York, where he has gong to christen the opening of a dedicated Balmain shop and the launch of the BBuzz Bag at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in midtown Manhattan.

“And I love spending time with my friends in the house and watching movies all night. I’m not really a party boy,” he told an interviewer, per THR, adding that his visits to New York are “not often enough, and then only for a day or two.”

Speaking about his recent collaboration with Kylie Jenner–the Kylie x Balmain makeup capsule collection–as well as naming her the artistic director of makeup for the spring 2020 Balmain show, he said: “She’s such a strong woman and I love the way that she’s so confident and always making sure that her friends are feeling good. And she’s so generous. When you do have problems, she will always be there for you. It’s a beautiful relationship.”

This comes after Kylie pulled out their last fashion show in Paris, following a health crisis.