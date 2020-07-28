Ballon d’Or cancellation unfair to Lewandowski – Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has lashed out at the organisers of the ballon d’Or award on the grounds of covid-19, saying it was unfair to the clear favourite Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern chief believes that his club’s Polish goal poacher, Lewandowski, is an outstanding prospect to win his first Ballon d’Or following his great 2019/2020 showing, domestically and in the continent.

Lewandowski scorched a red trail in Germany, scoring 51 goals to help Bayern win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. He is also the leading scorer in the ongoing UEFA Champions League with 11 goals ahead of his clubs Round of 16 second leg clash against Chelsea billed for Munich on August 8.

However, as Lewandowski shone on all fronts, looking good to emulate Luka Modric (2018) to disrupt Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s monopoly of the Ballon d’Or, the organisers, France Football, officially announced last week that the award for 2020 won’t be given out on the grounds of insufficient fair conditions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Modric popped up in 2018 to break a long monopoly of the award by Messi and Ronaldo since 2008.

“I believe Robert Lewandowski is playing a fantastic season and he performed maybe the best season in his career,” Rummenigge said during a press conference on Monday.

“Unfortunately, France Football cancelled the Ballon d’Or, which we are not very happy about. In the end, it’s not very fair, not just for Bayern, but also for Robert Lewandowski, who might have won.

“I believe it’s very important that in a season that, except the French league, [were] performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Ballon d’Or to the best footballer in the world.

“Of course, I believe, in those circumstances, Robert would have a good chance to win it for the first time in his career.”

