‘Bala Mohammed not bed ridden’ – Bauchi debunks rumours of Gov’s ill health

The Bauchi State Government has debunked rumour that Governor Bala Mohammed was nursing a debilitating medical condition prior to his visit to an undisclosed hospital in London, United Kingdom.

A press statement by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, dismissed reports that the Governor is bed-ridden and would not be back anytime soon to continue to perform his leadership duties.

“Some members of the Opposition have, in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court Case, unfortunately, insinuated that His Excellency is in the United kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating Health condition’

”I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumour merchants,” the statement read.

Gidado clarified that Mohammed, who was only away on medical appointment, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day.

He added: “He even had a road walk barely 3 hours after the procedure. Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful.

“I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a Social Media feed this morning.”