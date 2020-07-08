Bala Ciroma reportedly named new EFCC boss

WotzupNG reports that a new Acting Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been appointed to replace the embattled Ibrahim Magu.

According to the medium, Bala Ciroma, the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, has been appointed as acting head of the anti-graft agency.

Magu was taken into custody by operatives of the Department of State Services Monday on allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The presidency then announced his suspension a day later as he undergoes interrogation on a 24-count charge of malfeasance.

More to follow…

