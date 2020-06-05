Bail Set at $750000 for Ex Minneapolis Police Officers who Aided and Abetted George Floyd’s Death

Former Minneapolis officers; Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, have made their first appearance in court with bail set at $750,000 each by the judge.

The Officers who were present at the scene of the murder of George Floyd are charged with aiding and abetting it.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng were fired alongside Derek Chauvin who is facing a second degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charge.

The attorney representing Thomas Lane, Earl Gray, pushed for lower bail telling the court that Chauvin was the training officer for Lane and Kueng. He argued that Lane and Keung had been on the job just four and three days respectively.

“What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said? Is that aiding and abetting a crime?” Gray asked.

However, attorneys for Kueng and Thao declined to comment on the case as a sign of respect for Floyd’s family given that a memorial service in his honour was holding at that same time.

Derek Chauvin could get a maximum of 40 years in prison on the murder charge and an additional 10 years for manslaughter if convicted. The other officers could get an equivalent sentence also.

This is because under Minnesota law, aiding and abetting second-degree murder is equivalent to a second-degree murder charge,

Judge Paul Scoggin set their next court dates for June 29.

