Baga: Residents to be Relocated as Troops Battle Boko Haram

The Army has said it will coordinate a relocation operation for residents of Baga following the ongoing military operations in the area.

According to a statement by spokesman for the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Colonel, Onyema Nwachukwu, the relocation operation is to be carried out in conjunction with the Borno State government.

“Operation LAFIYA DOLE troops in conjunction with Borno State Government are working towards relocating the residents of Baga, to safer locations in view of the ongoing military operations in the area,” the statement read in part.

Colonel Nwachukwu, however, called for calm insisting that the military is in firm control.

He blamed “unscrupulous” individuals with likely sinister motives within and outside Borno State for trying to create panic and unnecessary humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons.

“It has come to our attention that these people are plotting to instigate the inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their communities and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps for undisclosed reasons,” the Army said.

The army urged inhabitants of the three Borno towns and the general public to discountenance all calls and remain calm.

Colonel Onyema said that Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other security agencies will shed more light on the issue in a Security Council meeting with the Borno State Government, scheduled to hold on Monday, December 31, 2018.

“We would like to further state that there is no basis for the people of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno to vacate their respective communities.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm as the military is in firm control to guarantee their safety and security. We would like to warn that any attempt to cause further panic through this false alarm would be viewed very seriously,” the army spokesman said.

There were reports that Boko Haram Islamists had taken over Baga town and hoisted their flag after sacking the military base there.