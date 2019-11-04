BAFTA Scotland Awards: Check Out the Winners

THR is reporting that Wild Rose dominated the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Sunday night.

Per the outlet: the film bagged the awards for the three categories in which it was nominated: best feature, best actress film for Jessie Buckley and best writer TV/film for Nicole Taylor.

“Thank you to Glasgow, for letting me in your hearts and letting me have the best time traipsing around your streets in these cowboy boots. I love you to your bones,” Buckley said in a speech read by her Wild Rose co-star James Harkness.

The report continues:

Elsewhere among the film categories, Jon S. Baird earned best director fiction honors for his heart-warming Laurel & Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie. On the TV side, Kelly Macdonald was tapped as best actress for playing a grieving mother in The Victim, while Chernobyl star Alex Ferns edged out Bodyguard‘s Richard Madden for the best actor nod. The drama miniseries The Cry claimed the best scripted television award.