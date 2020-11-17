BAFTA Publishes List of 34 Breakthrough Stars of the Year

ukamaka

The British Academy has publishes this year’s Breakthrough stars, comprising of 34 artists, who work both in the front and behind the camera.

Some of the stars, according to THR, include creatives who have worked on hit shows like I May Destroy You and Blue Story, and are set to receive oneto-one mentoring and career guidance, full voting membership of BAFTA, access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities, both in the U.K. and internationally.

The full 2020 list of Breakthrough participants includes:

U.K.

Abigail Dankwa, multi camera director (Love Song)
Aleem Khan, director / writer (After Love)
Ali Tocher, game audio designer (Surgeon Simulator 2)
Amir El-Masry, performer (Limbo)
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, director/writer & producer (Limbo)
Bethany Swan, hair and makeup up designer (I May Destroy You)
Bim Ajadi, director (Here Not Here)
Bukky Bakray, performer (Rocks)
Catherine Unger, artist/co-writer (Tangle Tower)
Chella Ramanan, narrative designer/Writer (Before I Forget)
Claire Bromley, external game producer (Sackboy: A Big Adventure)
Jordan Hogg, director (Ackley Bridge)
Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, producer (Blue Story)
Lea Schönfelder, lead game designer (Assemble With Care)
Linn Waite, Kate Byers, producers (Bait)
Rina Yang, cinematographer (Sitting in Limbo)
Rubika Shah, director/writer (White Riot)
Ruka Johnson, costume designer (Blue Story)
Tamara Lawrance, performer (The Long Song)
Tim Renkow, writer/performer (Jerk)
Youssef Kerkour, performer (Home)

U.S.

Aadip Desai, writer (The Goldbergs)
Arnaldo Licea, game designer (The Last of Us Part II)
Edson Oda, director/writer (Nine Days)
Ekwa Msangi, director/writer (Farewell Amor)
Fernando Reyes Medina, multiplayer designer (Halo Infinite)
Gene Back, composer (Cowboys)
Jim LeBrecht, co-director (Crip Camp)
Lauren Ridloff, performer (Eternals, The Walking Dead)
Mary Kenney, game writer (Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Nicole Newnham, co-director (Crip Camp)
Shannon DeVido, performer (InsatiableDifficult People)

