BAFTA Postpones TV Awards Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

THR is reporting that the British Academy has officially postponed both its television awards and television craft awards due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Per the outlet, BAFTA made the announcement Tuesday, saying that both ceremonies would now be held later in the year, without giving specific dates.

The TV craft awards were to be held April 26 and TV awards May 17. BAFTA also said it would be pushing the nominations, scheduled for March 26, to be closer to the ceremony.

“We are continually monitoring the situation ​to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months,” it said in a statement. “We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority.”