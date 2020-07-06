Bae Watch: Rotmi and Vanessa Mdee Keep it Cute on the Gram

Rotimi and his girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee are keeping it cute on Instagram.

The ‘Power’ star who has been enjoying the love of his Tanzanian singer girlfriend, posted a loved up photo of the celebrity couple who have been together.

Like most men in a loving and committed relationship, Rotimi has been ‘forced’ into a forever selfie mode by Vanesa.

The actor and musician captioned the cute photo,

“This one got me taking a million pics. Just press the button woman”.

Vanessa had to let her man feel the love with her cute take on it in the comment section. She wrote,

“Something like Cobain… You got my mind blown away”

