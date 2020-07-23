Bad Girls Club Star Demitra “Mimi” Roche Dead at 34

Bad Girls Club star Demitra “Mimi” Roche is dead.

This was confirmed by music executive Vince Valholla on social media on Wednesday, in writing.

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones. There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul,” Valholla said in the statement.

Roche joined Valholla’s Miami-based company Valholla Entertainment in 2011, where she served as the vice president of A&R. And Roche is famous for her participation in the season 8 of Bad Girls Club, which aired in 2012. She was nicknamed “The Miami Maverick.”

Boche’s cause of death was not immediately known, however a friend of the former reality TV personality said she had recently celebrated her 34th birthday. “Rest Easy baby girl Demitra Roche,” Ashley Colon wrote on Facebook. “I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way to short. Some of you may know her from Bad Girls Club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant￼ energy so full of life. Gone [too] soon.” Demitra “Mimi” Roche was 34.

