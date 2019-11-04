‘Bad Feminist’ Author Roxane Gay Slams Nigerians Who Dislike ‘Chief Daddy Movie’

Roxane Gay has just read some Nigerian trolls for filth and fans love it!

The drama began after the famous writer tweeted that she watched Niyi Akinmolayan-directed movie, Chief Daddy, loved it and so thought her followers should also look it up on their streaming service.

While many people appreciated the kind recommendation, some Nigerians hop on her post to negatively criticise the movie, with some insisting that it is full of liches.

And she dragged them for filth. Check out the exchanges below:

And all the condescending Nigerians stepping into my mentions to tell me it’s a bad movie, it’s no more cliched than ANY American rom com or comedy. Honestly. Get off my back. It’s a fun movie. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 3, 2019

I said I liked it. Why are you doing this? Most movies are cliched. I didn’t say I liked it as a lie. You didn’t like it? No problem! I’m allowed my opinion. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 3, 2019

I didn’t ask. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 3, 2019

I will. Thank you! — roxane gay (@rgay) November 3, 2019