Bad Bunny’s New Album ‘Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana’ Is Here

Bad Bunny has finally dropped his third studio album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana.

The Puerto Rican artist had announced YHLQMDLG‘s release Thursday night after weeks of teasers; he unveiled the album’s official cover art and 20-song tracklist via Instagram, and also confirmed guest appearances by Daddy Yankee, Sech, Mora, Yaviah, and more.

“My job is what I’m passionate about. I simply do what fulfills me,” Bad Bunny told Entertainment Tonight about the album’s title. “I try to please people. I try to please myself. [I try] to be genuine and do what I want to do. I try not to have any limits. The fact that people connect with me and are inspired by me, para mi es super cabrón.”

YHLQMDLG marks Bad Bunny’s first solo album since his 2018 debut X 100pre and his first full-length release since last year’s OASIS with J Balvin.

