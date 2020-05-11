Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With New Album ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny surprised with yet another new album — a 10-track release, titled Las Que No Iban a Salir (The Ones That Were Not Coming Out).

The music dropped on music streaming services Sunday (May 10), making it the Puerto Rican artist’s second new album in 2020. ANd this album also featured appearances by fellow reggaeton stars Don Omar, Yandel, Zion & Lennox, Nicky Jam, and Jhay Cortez.

Las Que No Iban a Salir follows Bad Bunny’s first 2020 album, YHLQMDLG. 

Stream Bad Bunny’s new album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, below.

