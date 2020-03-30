Bad Bunny Becomes a Favourite Drag Queen in His New Video

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny dropped the visuals for his song, “Yo Perreo Sola,” which turns out to be his most expressive gender-fluid statement.

The Puerto Rican rapper was all up in rag for the majority of the video, from red latex outfit complete with a slicked back wig and ruby red lips, heeled boots included; to cheetah-meets-floral printed skintight dress with matching flared pants layered underneath. He also shows off a flamboyant hot pink outfit which comprised of an oversize sweater and a light pink raincoat along with his signature bold sunglasses. And more.

Bad Bunny has always shown he is an ally of the LBTQ community, and this is a bold new statement.

Watch him below: