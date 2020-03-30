Bad Bunny Becomes a Favourite Drag Queen in His New Video

ukamaka

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny dropped the visuals for his song, “Yo Perreo Sola,” which turns out to be his most expressive gender-fluid statement.

The Puerto Rican rapper was all up in rag for the majority of the video, from red latex outfit complete with a slicked back wig and ruby red lips, heeled boots included; to cheetah-meets-floral printed skintight dress with matching flared pants layered underneath. He also shows off a flamboyant hot pink outfit which comprised of an oversize sweater and a light pink raincoat along with his signature bold sunglasses. And more.

Bad Bunny has always shown he is an ally of the LBTQ community, and this is a bold new statement.

Watch him below:

