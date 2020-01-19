Back with a Bang! McGregor returns to UFC with 40 seconds knockout

Conor McGregor returned to the octagon in sensational style at UFC 246 as he beat American fan favourite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

Irishman McGregor, 31, came out on top after one of the most spectacular performances of his career.

Two of UFC’s most popular fighters went toe to toe in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor showed no patience as he came storming out of his corner and threw a huge left hand right from the very start that signalled his intent to claim a fast finish.

The Dubliner then connected with a series of shoulders to the face from the clinch before following his man across the cage and connecting with a huge head kick that badly rocked Cerrone.

A series of heavy left hands followed as Cerrone crumbled to the canvas, where he received a further barrage of strikes that forced referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the contest inside a minute.

“I made history tonight. I set a new record. I’m the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight – across three weight divisions, so I’m very proud of that,” a proud McGregor said.

He had not won inside the UFC’s octagon since capturing his second UFC world title in November 2016, and was submitted in four rounds by undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.