Back with a bang! Ibrahimovic scores as Milan dent Lazio title hopes

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, starting his first match since the coronavirus break, converted a penalty to help AC Milan to an emphatic 3-0 win at Lazio on Saturday, severely denting the Serie A title hopes of their ragged opponents.

Lazio, missing Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo through suspension dropped seven points behind leaders Juventus with eight games to play after slumping to their first home defeat in the league this season.

The hosts were a far cry from the fluent and confident side which enjoyed a 21-match unbeaten league run from September till their season was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

The effort of having to come behind to win their last two games 2-1 seemed to take its toll and the confidence drained out of them after Milan went ahead.

Milan, unbeaten since the season re-start, climbed to sixth.

