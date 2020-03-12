Back to School! Dino Melaye studying law at Baze University [Photo]

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed he is studying law at Baze University, Abuja.

The ex-Kogi West senator, looking dapper in black and white, shared a picture of himself with classmates on social media early Thursday

He wrote: “400 Level 2nd semester Law class defence team of Baze University.”

Dino sent tongues wagging in late January when he resumed school driving a Bentley – though he did not mention at the time what study he was undertaking.

Not bad for a man who had claimed he had six master’s degrees.

Great to know there’s life after politics.

See his post and photo on IG below: