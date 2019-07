Vera Sidika is done with bleaching her skin.

The Kenyan socialite-singer took to her Instagram today to share a heartwarming post in which she talked about celebrating her original skin tone, adding that the era of skin bleaching was a ‘lesson’ for her.

“Never be defined by your past …it was just a lesson, not a life sentence,” she captioned the photo of her flaunting her glorious complexion, adding, “Feels good to be back!!! πŸ’ƒπŸΏπŸ’ƒπŸΏπŸ’ƒπŸΏ Black don’t crack.”

And fans are super glad for her.