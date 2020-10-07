Back at it? Ella and Venita Exchange Words on Social Media

Looks like the drama between former Big Brother Naija housemates of ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Ella and Venita is far from over.

The pair got into it yet again on social media after an Instagram account called out some of the housemates for refusing to follow/share Ella’s new Instagram account given that her previous one had been hacked.

Venita Akpofure replied to the handle which tagged her writing, “Ella, please stop”. Well, naturally, the singer wasn’t excited about her name being called and went in on Venita saying;

“Why you clout chasing? Why mentioning my name in this? Use the time to think of your kids…this is dumb”.

Obviously angry by the response from Ella, Venita replied;

“My kids? Really? …stay ready”.

Looks like another round of social media beef has been ignited and a showdown will go down soon.

