‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Colton Underwood has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former star of ABC’s The Bachelor shared this on his social media and used that opportunity to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

“I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy. I workout regularly, I eat healthy. And I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he shared in a post on his social media. “Got my test results back today and they are positive. And it’s been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly.”

Underwood described symptoms like not being able walk up a flight of stairs or to the bathroom without getting exhausted.

“The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay at home, do your part,” he said. “Take care of yourselves, take care of one another.”

