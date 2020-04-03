Baby Phat Has Launched Their COVID-19 Relief Initiative

Complex is reporting that Baby Phat has joined the list of fashion houses providing relief to their customers during this coronavirus pandemic.

The streetwear brand made this announcement on Thursday, in a post in which they noted that they will run a food distribution initiative that will ensure thousands of meals for families affected by the global health crisis.

Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, collectively donated 150,000 meals via the Freedom Shield Foundation, with an additional 160,000 meals scheduled for next week.

Complex added:

Baby Phat has also teamed up with the foundation to help support other nonprofits carry out food distribution within their communities. The initiative was launched in light of the widespread school closures, as many parents relied on the meal programs to feed their children. The effort will also benefit families that are struggling to feed their kids due to COVID-19-related layoffs and furloughs. Customers can also help the initiative by shopping the flash event at Baby Phat’s website starting Friday. The brand has pledged to make a donation to the Freedom Shield Foundation with each purchase.

We can’t wait!