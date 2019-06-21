Babes Wodumo Tells How She Feels About Being Compared to Brenda Fassie

Babes Wodumo is fast becoming a household name in South Africa, but she is struggling to live up to the legends people frequently compare her to.

The Wololo hitmaker took to her Instagram to remind her fans that she has been dubbed the “national treasure” and has been compared to the legendary Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa, a comparison she doubted it at first.

“When most people called me the next Lebo Mathosa or Brenda Fassie ngavele ngabona bedlala ngami but these days I sit and wonder, Father are you sure?” she asked.

Babes added that she wishes she could ask Lebo or Brenda for advice on how to make it to the legendary status they got to, because at the moment only God knows.

“Sometimes I wish they both were alive because I wanna ask them… How did you do it? How did you get over it? Unkulunkulu owaziyo… Weeeeeeeee Jesu wami namanje ngisamangele ngamandla onginike wona,” she said.

See her post below: