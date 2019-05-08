Babes Wodumo Reunites With Abusive Boyfriend, Tells Fans: “Mind Your Business.”

Babes Wodumo wants you all to stop worrying about her.

Recall that early in March, a disturbing video surfaced showing the moment South African artiste Mampintsha viciously assaulted Babes Wodumo.

He was later arraigned in a Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in the coastal city of Durban, where he was charged with assault under South Africa’s domestic violence laws. And the artiste whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, apologised but said he had acted in self-defence.

He was freed on bail set at 2,000 rand. And during a chat with reporters outside the courtroom, he claimed he had been asleep when Babes Wodumo arrived at their hotel room after a party. “Babes arrived and she assaulted me. In my defence I hit her back,” he said, per BBC.

Many people stood up for Babes, and more got worried after she recently showed up in Mampintsha’s video. A fan reportedly wrote the below on her Instagram:

“In a country and world with such a high rate of gender-based violence, you are using your platform as a disservice to all the young women and elder victims of abuse. As a public figure, you have the responsibility as a role model. You are doing no justice to the calls you sent out earlier this year – calls many responded to and were triggered by. What you have done is confusing and mocks many people who supported you as a survivor of abuse.”

According to Sowetan Live, she replied:

“Ey sis naka izindaba zakho… uphume ezindabeni zabant ababili.”

Which, reportedly, roughly translates to “sis, mind your own business and stay out of matters that concern two people.”