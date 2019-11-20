Babcock University Under Fire for Expelling Student in Leaked Viral Video

Babcock University is catching a lot of flak for expelling a female student who sex tape was leaked yesterday by unnamed persons.

The video stirred a lot of conversation on social media yesterday, and now the university has shared a statement announcing that the sex act was done outside of their institution, however, as a moral institution they claim to be, are judging the student and so have chosen to expel her.

See their note below:

This has infuriated many Nigerians, as many have taken to their social media to call out the institution. see the reactions:

