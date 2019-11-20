Babcock University Under Fire for Expelling Student in Leaked Viral Video

Babcock University is catching a lot of flak for expelling a female student who sex tape was leaked yesterday by unnamed persons.

The video stirred a lot of conversation on social media yesterday, and now the university has shared a statement announcing that the sex act was done outside of their institution, however, as a moral institution they claim to be, are judging the student and so have chosen to expel her.

See their note below:

This has infuriated many Nigerians, as many have taken to their social media to call out the institution. see the reactions:

I just read the statement supposedly from Babcock, and it reads that the incident happened since April and OUTSIDE the University premises/property. So on what grounds was she expelled… She needs to sue….. — Chux .O (@FAMEMAKER_) November 20, 2019

I think the girl should sue BABCOCK! You don't ruin someone's future and waste their 3 years because she had sex. It's not like it was done within the school premises neither is it a recent event. She does not deserve any expulsion at all. Moral police yenyenyenyen! #babcook — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) November 20, 2019

I agree with this tweet @Babcock_Univ , expelling her wasn’t right and that’s my 2 cents on this matter. We all just need to be logical and reason. Not hiding behind stupid societal norms that we’ve created all in the mane of religion. As if we all aren’t human beings #babcock https://t.co/xjbjBqKtsw — Yvonne Anaekwe (@ts_Vonne) November 20, 2019