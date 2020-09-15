Babcock University charges students N25,000 for test

Babcock University Ilishan-Remo has asked students resuming for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic session to come with N25,000 for a COVID-19 test.

The institution also asked that the students resume with their personal safety kits – an infrared thermometer, a pack of disposable face masks or three reusable ones as well as hand sanitisers.

Babcock will resume in two batches – first to resume are the final year students in 400-Level, 500 and 600 Levels) next Monday and others on October 25.

The changes haven’t gone down well with parents, who lament the economic situation in the country.

One parent told TheNation that her ward would be paying N702,000 as fees for a six-week period on campus from October 25 – although online classes will be ongoing till he resumes.

