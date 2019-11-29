Babcock Student, Mayowa Abiru, emerges overall best in Law School Bar Exams

A Babcock University (BU) graduate of Law, Mayowa Mubashir Abiru, has emerged the overall best at the 2019 Nigeria Law School Bar Exams.

Abiru, who made a Second Class Upper credit from Babcock, is one of the 10 BU alumni with a First Class grade at the Bar exams.

Also, Babcock University ranked third among universities that produced the highest number of students with First Class at the Law School Bar Exams this year.

Abiru went home with 11 awards, including Council of Legal Education Star Prize, Most Promising Graduate Student of the Year, Prize for First Class, Overall Best Student, Overall Best Male Student, Student of the Year, Overall Best in Corporate Law, Best Student of the Year, and 3rd Prize in Ethics Skills.

Babcock University President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola S. Tayo congratulated the students and their faculty for the feat, noting that the university will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of her programmes.

“It is for this reason that the University was founded”, he said, “to be an academic entity of excellence, offering value in cutting-edge and functional education to her students.”

Dean of the Babcock School of Law and Security Studies, Prof. Deji Olanrewaju, who was also in Abuja for yesterday’s call to bar ceremony, said: “Babcock remains committed to the Adventist philosophy of holistic education and transformational leadership.”

Babcock, recently in the news for rather unsavoury reasons, has been known for academic excellence beyond its campus in the past.

Moyosore Eigbefor, Babcock University’s Accounting graduate emerged 2018 Overall Best Student, in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria examinations (London, Canada and Nigeria centres).