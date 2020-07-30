Babcock Student Expelled Over Sex Tape Gets Scholarship to Study Abroad

Tofunmi Oluwashina

The female in the viral sex tape involving two Babcock University students has secured a scholarship to study abroad.

The news of her scholarship was revealed by Dr Ola Brown of Naija Flying Doctors who took to Twitter to share that she had completed scholarship payment for the young woman.

The lady who was a 300-level student of Accounting prior to her expulsion, is set to travel in the next few months to begin her studies.

Dr Ola Brown in her tweet wrote;

“Just made her scholarship payment. She will be travelling out to study in the next few months. Future head of the IMF/World Bank loading by God’s grace”.

The sex tape involving the female student and her boyfriend who was on admission in the hospital for alleged  addiction to drugs is the daughter of a Senior Pastor of Calvary Bible Church.

The tape which was filmed in the hospital, went viral in November 2019 after another student posted it on Twitter on account of a dare.

