Babatunde Bernard Tayo Trolls Mockers of his Small Penis as He Celebrates Marriage and Fatherhood

Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo is celebrating his marriage and fatherhood with a rather interesting post.

The man popularly called Babatee, welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife a few days ago and decided to shame his haters.

Babatunde wrote that despite being mocked for having a small penis and being a serial lover, God pulled a surprise on his haters by blessing him with a wife and a bouncing baby boy.

“Original kayeefi…Never look down on anyone….Oloko keke has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

“A serial lover is married. Oba ti o pa egan mi re will forever answer our prayers. God I thank you for putting them to shame.  Anu ni mo ri gba.

“Thanks for the celebration from Mr and Mrs Tayo, he wrote.

The caption is translated;

“Original mystery. Never look down on anyone. The man with the small penis has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

“A serial lover is married. The king who took away my shame will forever answer our prayers. God I thank you for putting them to shame. I am a receipient of your mercy”.

Congratulations to Babatee on his nuptials and birth of his son

