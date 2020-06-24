Babatunde Bernard Tayo Trolls Mockers of his Small Penis as He Celebrates Marriage and Fatherhood

Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo is celebrating his marriage and fatherhood with a rather interesting post.
The man popularly called Babatee, welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife a few days ago and decided to shame his haters.
Babatunde wrote that despite being mocked for having a small penis and being a serial lover, God pulled a surprise on his haters by blessing him with a wife and a bouncing baby boy.
“Original kayeefi…Never look down on anyone….Oloko keke has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
“A serial lover is married. Oba ti o pa egan mi re will forever answer our prayers. God I thank you for putting them to shame. Anu ni mo ri gba.
“Thanks for the celebration from Mr and Mrs Tayo, he wrote.
The caption is translated;
“Original mystery. Never look down on anyone. The man with the small penis has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
“A serial lover is married. The king who took away my shame will forever answer our prayers. God I thank you for putting them to shame. I am a receipient of your mercy”.
View this post on Instagram
Original kayeefi… Never Look Down On Anyone…. Oloko Keke Has given Birth to A Bouncing Baby Boy oooo… A Serial Lover is Married… Oba ti O Pa Egan mi re will Always Answer Our Prayers… God i Thank You For Putting Them to Shame… Anu ni…. Mo ri Gba…. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 THANKS FOR THE CELEBRATION FROM MR & MRS TAYO Outfit @684men
Congratulations to Babatee on his nuptials and birth of his son