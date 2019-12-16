‘Babangida is alive’ – Spokesman

The family of former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has debunked news of his death trending on the social media.

A statement by his spokesmen Kassim Afegbua said the news on IBB’s alleged death was fake and misleading.

Afegbua said at the time of issuing the statement, the former military leader was attending to friends and associates.

“IBB is very much alive and bubbling. He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, December 15, 2019, right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood.”

The statement cautioned those circulating the “fake” news that it is against humanity to deliberately spread such and wish someone dead.

“May Allah forgive those who wish IBB dead. God is the giver and taker of life, not humans. Death, as the irrevocable end of all creation, will surely come to everyone some day and at the appointed time and hour. But to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead is to take humanity to another bizarre level.

“IBB, by the special grace of Allah, shall live to fulfil his journey and destiny in life to the consternation of those who are always wishing him dead,” the statement added.

Babangida has been quiet over the state of the nation of late, but recently spoke out against the proposed hate speech bill, saying attempts to muzzle Nigerians would fail.