‘Baba Suwe is Not Dead’ – Mr Latin, Yomi Fabiyi Dispel Rumours

In the wake of reports online that veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina better known as Baba Suwe is dead, actors Mr Latin and Yomi Fabiyi have come out to say there is no truth to the claim.

The actors took to their individual Instagram pages to post videos emphasizing that the thespian is alive.

Mr Latin, who is the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), said:

“Good afternoon everybody, the purported rumours about Baba Suwe dead is fake, it’s fake news.

“Baba Suwe is alive and he is presently in America undergoing treatment.

“I thank you all for your support and for your concern.

“I want to tell you authoritatively that Baba Suwe is alive, he is hale, he is healthy… and nothing has happened to him.”

Yobi Fabiyi meanwhile said he spoke to Baba Suwe today and apologised for not responding on time.

“Hello, guys…I just want to use this medium to tell you that everything you’ve been hearing about Baba Suwe’s passing on, they are not correct, they are not true, they are rumours.

“I just spoke to him about three minutes ago and he sounds very good.

“Thank you guys and I apologise for not responding quickly, thank you.”

Baba Suwe has been battling with failing health over the past months, leading to donations from notable personalities within and outside the entertainment industry.