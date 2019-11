Congratulations to B-Red and Faith Johnson!

The singer has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival their first child together–a son, who they have named, Jordan Adetayo Oshioke Adeleke.

“I welcome my son Jordan Adetayo Oshioke Adeleke @thefaithjohnson_ you carried my baby for 9 months,i love you wifeyyy,” he said in his post.

