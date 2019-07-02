Aziz Ansari Set to Return To Netflix After #MeToo Scandal

According to the woman, whose story was published in January 2018 on the site Babe.net, Ansari texted her after the incident: “Clearly I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

In a statement, Ansari said he thought the situation was “completely consensual.”

Well, Ansari reportedly acknowledged and reflected on the incident, including on the “Road to Nowhere” tour. “It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person,” he said at a comedy club in New York in February, according to Vulture. “If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing.”

Now, his new stand-up comedy special, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” will premiere on July 9, Ansari and Netflix announced Monday.

