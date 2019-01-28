Azealia Banks Speaks After Receiving Legal Action Warning Over Her Hate Comments

Azealia Banks is back in the news for making yet another racist comment.

The recent drama started after she got into an altercation with Aer Lingus crew on a flight. Taking to her social media afterwards, she said, “Everytime I come to the UK, they always make some shit with these airline people,” she said, adding that the crew treated her “like a wild animal.”

“I’ve worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish bitch. Like these f**king ugly Irish women here,” she said in her post. “I’m happiest knowing the Irish are all quarantined on an isle so they can continue to inbreed and keep their defective genes away from the rest of humanity.”

And when an Irish called out her racism, she replied, “Don’t you have a famine to go die in?”

Shortly after, people reminded her that it was a crime to say such a thing about the Irish. “Hi #azeliabanks [sic] in light of your recent comments on #instagram about Irish women & Irish people generally, perhaps I can introduce you to the #CommunicationsAct2003 (s127) before you land in England,” said one barrister Tomas McGarvey told her.

Complex also adds that the Section 127 of the UK’s Communications Act 2003 states that it’s an offense to “send a message that is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character over public electronic communications network.” Essentially, it means that hate speech on social media is a crime.

However, responding to the legal action, she wrote, “racism at its finest…If I’m gettin’ arrested then we will have to go through my DM’s and arrest each and every person who said racist things to me, which would mean you’d basically need to arrest the entire country of Ireland. […] The fact that these people think this should scare me into submission to let people say racist things to me so long as I don’t say them back is hilarious.”

Read her full response below: