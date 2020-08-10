Azealia Banks Shares Disturbing Posts: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here On Earth Soon’

Azealia Banks got many people worried after she took to her Instagram Live to talk about how she’s “done here.”

“Yea, I think I’m done here,” Banks wrote. “This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

Banks went on to say that she’s not seeking “attention” or asking for “sympathy/empathy” with these posts she’s just “ready to go.”

“I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective,” Banks continued. “My soul is tired. I’m ready to go.”

While it is unclear what triggered the suicidal thoughts, the rapper noted last week that she was going through a “Britney Spears moment” before shaving her head.

Now, fans are tweeting their support, with many calling on folks to prioritise her mental health.

Someone please check on Azealia. She doesn’t deserve this. Prioritize Black mental health and show up for Black women. https://t.co/7GM6VUssWC — ً (@LIQUORICEBlTCH) August 9, 2020

the way azealia banks and kanye have the exact same type of bipolar but only one of them is afforded empathy for their erratic behavior … i don’t agree with a lot of the Shit she says but that’s the epitome of blatant misogynoir — @・ꈊ・@ 🧫 (@edibleteeth) August 9, 2020

I try not to be bitter about the Azealia Banks thing but people really threw her away but will give their precious whites, their aspirational light skins, and the awful abusive men in the industry they worship chance after chance and make excuses for them but this lady gets dust — Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) August 9, 2020

The azealia banks stuff is also frustrating because I remember the first time she messed up publicly and after that it was like the gates opened up and everyone finally got to attack her and get that hatred they have for dark black women out but have it be “justified” — 🌑 (@Abalisah) August 9, 2020

I will never forgive some of y’all yt gays for bullying azealia banks throughout career you bitches really love to hate on black women, yall can choke pic.twitter.com/1mKr84qMVK — Adam (@rihpolicy) August 9, 2020

