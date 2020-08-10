Azealia Banks Shares Disturbing Posts: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here On Earth Soon’

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Azealia Banks Shares Disturbing Posts: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here On Earth Soon’

Azealia Banks got many people worried after she took to her Instagram Live to talk about how she’s “done here.”

“Yea, I think I’m done here,” Banks wrote. “This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

Banks went on to say that she’s not seeking “attention” or asking for “sympathy/empathy” with these posts she’s just “ready to go.”

“I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective,” Banks continued. “My soul is tired. I’m ready to go.”

While it is unclear what triggered the suicidal thoughts, the rapper noted last week that she was going through a “Britney Spears moment” before shaving her head.

Now, fans are tweeting their support, with many calling on folks to prioritise her mental health.

Related Posts

Toyin Lawani Shades BBN’s Nengi, Insinuates She Took Over Baby Daddy’s Account to Insult Her in the Past

August 10, 2020
Madonna

Madonna Ends Her Record Deal With Interscope After Nearly a Decade

August 10, 2020

#BBNaija: Lucy and Nengi Slug it Out Sunday Night and It’s Messy!

August 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply