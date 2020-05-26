Azealia Banks is Claiming She Had Sex With Dave Chappelle in New Video

Azealia Banks is back in the news after claiming she had sex with ace comedian, Dave Chappelle.

The musician known for saying the wildest things made this revelation in a video after announcing she had some serious tea to spill.

Banks went on to make the allegations saying;

“Like Dave Chappelle, I should ruin your f***ing marriage. I should ruin your f***ing marriage. I should tell the world that we f****d.”

She continued by saying she had no reason for keeping secrets since these people don’t come to her defence when she suffers attack from the media.

“Cause y’all n****s don’t look out for me so what the f**k I’m keeping secrets for y’all n****s for,” she said in the video captured by The Shaderoom.

Mixed reactions have followed the bombshell dropped by the ‘Used to Being Alone’ crooner with many doubting the claims she made.

