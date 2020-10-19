Ayesha Curry is Gorgeous in New Blonde Hairdo

Ayesha Curry is switching things up just a little bit and for a little time.

The chef and cookbook author debuted a new blond look on her Instagram page and no doubt, she looks really gorgeous.

Ayesha Curry who is married to Steph Curry with whom she shares three children; two girls and a boy, noted that the look is only temporary.

She captioned the GIF of her new do,

“Mom goes blonde (temporarily)”.

Many friends and fans are actually loving the blonde hair on her, evident by compliments she received under the post. See some of them below.

