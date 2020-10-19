Ayesha Curry is Gorgeous in New Blonde Hairdo

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Ayesha Curry is Gorgeous in New Blonde Hairdo

Ayesha Curry is switching things up just a little bit and for a little time.

The chef and cookbook author debuted a new blond look on her Instagram page and no doubt, she looks really gorgeous.

Ayesha Curry who is married to Steph Curry with whom she shares three children; two girls and a boy, noted that the look is only temporary.

She captioned the GIF of her new do,

“Mom goes blonde (temporarily)”.

View this post on Instagram

Mom goes blonde (temporarily).

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Many friends and fans are actually loving the blonde hair on her, evident by compliments she received under the post. See some of them below.

 

 

, ,

Related Posts

DJ Cuppy Finally Hits the Streets for #EndSARS Protest

October 19, 2020

Thugs Attack Overnight #EndSARS Protesters at CBN HQ, Abuja, Burn DJ’s Truck

October 19, 2020

#EndSARS: Candle Light Procession Holds in Trafalgar Square, London

October 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply