Ayesha Curry Clarifies Her Comment About Seeking Male Attention

Ayesha Curry stirred heated conversation on social media after she went on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk to share her thoughts about motherhood, wifehood, and selfhood.

She was super vulnerable on the show, especially after she revealed some of her insecurities about her marriage; she admitted that she feels invisible at times when groupies throw themselves at her husband Steph, while she, on the other hand, gets no male attention.

“I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero male attention. And I begin to internalize that. Like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ I’m like, ‘That’s not fair.’ I don’t want it. But it would be nice to know that someone’s talking.”

Her comments sparked a major social media response, with many people making her.

She has now clarified her comments in a new Instagram post.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out,” she captioned in the post. “Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay!”

“If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it. If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do!” She continued later in the caption. “As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be. Love to you all!”